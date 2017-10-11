Indonesia bishop resigns in finance, mistress scandal

VATICAN CITY — An Indonesian bishop has resigned following reports that he had a mistress and siphoned off more than $100,000 in church funds.

Pope Francis on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Bishop Hubertus Leteng of Ruteng. Denpasar bishop, Monsignor Sylvester San, will run the diocese until a permanent replacement is found.

Local media and the Ucanews agency, which covers the Catholic Church in Asia, reported that dozens of priests resigned en masse in June to protest Leteng's administration. The Vatican sent an investigator to look into their allegations that Leteng had a mistress and secretly borrowed $94,000 from the Indonesian bishops' conference and another $30,000 from the diocese without accounting for it.