Man charged in officer's death to get mental health review
A
A
RICHMOND, Va. — The man accused in the fatal shooting of a Virginia State Police special agent will have to undergo a mental health evaluation
Travis Ball is charged with capital murder in the death of Michael Walter. He was shot and killed while patrolling a Richmond public housing complex in May.
Ball was in court Tuesday as a judge heard a motion by his lawyers seeking to strike down a statute the
Richmond Circuit Court Judge Beverly Snukals denied the motion.
Ball's trial is scheduled for next October.