Man charged in slayings of couple, grandson on Georgia coast

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder in the summer slayings of a coastal Georgia couple and their adult grandson.

News outlets report Brunswick police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Roger Owens on Tuesday and charged him with three counts of malice murder.

Nearly four months ago authorities found 64-year-old Carson Holliman Sr., his 63-year-old wife, Vondell Holliman, and their 24-year-old grandson, Christopher Holliman, shot to death inside their Brunswick home. Members of their church called police on June 18 when the Hollimans failed to show up for Sunday services.

Authorities had offered a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.