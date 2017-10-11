Markets Right Now: US indexes are little changed at midday
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
11:45 a.m.
Stock indexes are barely budging in midday trading on Wall Street as gains for technology companies are offset by losses elsewhere.
Household goods makers were also higher Wednesday, while banks and energy companies fell.
Kroger is up 4.5
The Standard & Poor's 500 index was little changed at 2,550.
The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 6 points, less than 0.1
The Nasdaq composite was up 4 points, less than 0.1
___
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as investors get ready for a wave of third-quarter company earnings reports.
Airlines were off to another strong start Wednesday. Delta Air Lines rose 1
Supermarket operator Kroger soared 4.6
The Standard & Poor's 500 index was little changed at 2,550.
The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 5 points, less than 0.1
The Nasdaq composite slipped 4 points, less than 0.1