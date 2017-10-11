News / World

Markets Right Now: US indexes are little changed at midday

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stock indexes are barely budging in midday trading on Wall Street as gains for technology companies are offset by losses elsewhere.

Household goods makers were also higher Wednesday, while banks and energy companies fell.

Kroger is up 4.5 per cent after saying it will consider selling its convenience store business. Luxury handbag maker Coach is down 2.3 per cent after saying it will change its name to Tapestry.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was little changed at 2,550.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 6 points, less than 0.1 per cent , 22,836. The Dow closed at a record high the day before.

The Nasdaq composite was up 4 points, less than 0.1 per cent , to 6,591.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as investors get ready for a wave of third-quarter company earnings reports.

Airlines were off to another strong start Wednesday. Delta Air Lines rose 1 per cent after reporting a solid quarter. JetBlue Airways jumped 2.2 per cent .

Supermarket operator Kroger soared 4.6 per cent after saying it was considering for its convenience store business.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was little changed at 2,550.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 5 points, less than 0.1 per cent , 22,837. The Dow closed at a record high the day before.

The Nasdaq composite slipped 4 points, less than 0.1 per cent , to 6,582.

