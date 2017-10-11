North Korean diplomat describes nukes as 'sword of justice'

MOSCOW — Russian state news agency Tass says North Korea's foreign minister has described his nation's nuclear weapons as a "sword of justice."

Tass quoted North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho on Wednesday accusing U.S. President Donald Trump of "setting a fuse of war" with his September speech at the United Nations.

Trump threatened in the U.N. speech to "totally destroy" North Korea if forced to defend the U.S. or its allies.

Ri told Tass that the North's nuclear weapons represent a deterrent to protect the country from the U.S.