Officials say pipeline boosts revenue by about $6M a month

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota officials say the Dakota Access oil pipeline has boosted the state's tax revenues by about $19 million in its first three months of operation.

State Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad tells The Bismarck Tribune that producers have seen about a $2 increase per barrel in the average price for crude oil coming from western North Dakota in June, July and August, compared to figures from 2016.

Kringstad attributes the increase to more competitive transportation costs since the pipeline went into service in June, following months of delays.

The pipeline's construction was delayed by legal fights and on-the-ground protests led by the Standing Rock Sioux and the tribe's supporters who fear the pipeline could cause environmental harm.

___