Sheriff: 4-year-old boy accidently shoots, kills grandfather

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff says a 4-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed his grandfather.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Randy Cartwright said in a news release that deputies were called to a rural area around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said 57-year-old Danny Patrick of Elizabeth City had been shooting a rifle with his grandson and at some point, the boy fired a shot, killing the man.

The boy then walked to a nearby home, where Robin Francis said the boy told her his grandfather was dead.

Deputies found Patrick dead at the scene.