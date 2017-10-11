Sheriff: Boy wounded by stray bullet while picking apples

NASHUA, Iowa — Authorities say an 8-year-old boy was hit by a stray bullet while visiting an apple orchard with his parents in northeast Iowa.

Chickasaw County Sheriff Martin Hemann (HEE'-muhn) says the boy is hospitalized in stable condition, though details about his injuries haven't been released.

The sheriff says the bullet was fired Sunday at a Nashua Fish and Game Club range that's less than a mile from the Apples on the Avenue orchard. Hemann tells the Charles City Press the shooting was a "freak accident" and isn't being investigated as a crime.

Orchard owner Darin Enderton says the shooting is the first he's heard of in the four decades his property and the range have been neighbours .

Enderton says the boy's parents told him their son underwent surgery and was expected to be hospitalized for up to two weeks.

