Slavery memorial could be erected on Florida Capitol grounds
A
A
Share via Email
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A memorial to
A bill to create it was unanimously passed Wednesday in its first committee stop.
Democratic Rep. Kionne McGhee said it would
The bill language recognizes the "injustice, cruelty, brutality, and inhumanity of slavery in the United States."
A similar bill died last year when it was blocked by a Republican senator who's a descendent of a Confederate soldier. McGhee said he has spoken with Sen. Dennis Baxley and has been assured the legislation has his support this year.
Rep. Blaise Ingoglia, the state Republican Party chairman, is a co-sponsor.