Thailand seizes rhino horns, arrests suspected smugglers

BANGKOK — Thai authorities have arrested two Chinese citizens suspected of smuggling rhinoceros horns worth about $300,000 through Bangkok's main airport.

The eight rhino horns weighing a total of 6.2 kilograms (13.6 pounds) were discovered Tuesday when airport security X-rayed the suspects' baggage.

The Customs Department said Wednesday that the two men were headed to Cambodia after a flight from Zambia that stopped in Addis Ababa and Bangkok.

Horns, blood, skin and urine from endangered rhinoceroses are in high demand across Asia for their use in traditional Chinese medicine.

Thai authorities say they have seized 38 rhinoceros horns worth over $6 million in three cases over the past four years.