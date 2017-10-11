The Latest: Video shown in court of Kim being attacked

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia — Latest on the trial in Malaysia of two women accused of killing North Korean ruler's half brother (all times local):

11 a.m.

Prosecutors at the trial of two women accused of killing the half brother of North Korea's leader have presented airport security videos showing scenes of Kim Jong Nam being attacked and both suspects hurrying away afterward.

Kim was seen arriving at the departure hall of the Kuala Lumpur airport the morning of Feb. 13.

A woman identified as Vietnamese suspect Doan Thi Huong approaches Kim at a check-in counter and clasps both hands on his face from behind.

Police officer Wan Azirul Nizam Che Wan Aziz testified Wednesday that the second suspect, Indonesian Siti Aisyah, can't be seen attacking Kim, but she is soon seen running away in a different direction.

Both women are seen hurrying to separate restrooms, holding their hands away from their bodies as if they were uncomfortable. Prosecutors contend the women knew they were handling poison.

___

9:45 a.m.

A Malaysian court has been shown airport security video where a Vietnamese murder suspect smeared something on a person's face two days before she allegedly attacked the half brother of North Korea's leader in the same manner.

The footage seen in court Wednesday showed Doan Thi Huong running toward a person from behind and wiping his face, then slightly bowing before moving away.

Police officer Wan Azirul Nizam Che Wan Aziz testified Huong was more "aggressive" approaching Kim Jong Nam compared to the practice.

Wan Azirul said Huong hurried away from Kim and "her hand gestures showed she was uncomfortable." She walked swiftly to a restroom, keeping her hands partially raised and away from her body.