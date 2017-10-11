Township commissioner arrested on child porn charges

WAYNE, Pa. — The president of a suburban Philadelphia township's board of commissioners has been arrested on child porn charges after graphic sexual abuse images involving babies and toddlers were found on his computers.

Philip Ahr surrendered to police Wednesday on charges including possessing and disseminating child pornography and sexual abuse of children.

The Delaware County District Attorney's office says the 66-year-old Bryn Mawr man received and distributed images of children being sexually abused by adults.

Prosecutors say they began investigating him in August after getting a tip a Yahoo Messenger account subscribed to Ahr was sharing child pornography.

A search of his computers found the images.

A call to his lawyer seeking comment wasn't immediately returned.