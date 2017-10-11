UN team: Myanmar crackdown suggests policy to instil fear

GENEVA — A report by the U.N. human rights office says attacks against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar point to a strategy to instil "widespread fear and trauma" among them.

The report released Wednesday is based on 65 interviews with individuals and groups conducted in mid-September as more than a half million Rohingyas fled into Bangladesh during a violent crackdown in Myanmar that followed militant attacks on Aug. 15.

U.N. human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein said the Myanmar government's denial of rights, including citizenship, to the Rohingya appeared to be "a cynical ploy to forcibly transfer large numbers of people without possibility of return."