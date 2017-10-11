UN: Teenage girl alleges sex abuse by peacekeeper in CAR

The United Nations says a 16-year-old girl has alleged that she was sexually abused by a U.N. peacekeeper in the conflict-torn Central African Republic.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Wednesday the alleged incident took place on Sept. 30 in the central mining town of Bambari.

The U.N. peacekeeping mission in the country has been marred by allegations of sexual misconduct by troops from a wide array of countries.

Dujarric said the U.N. peacekeeping mission immediately referred the alleged victim to humanitarian organizations "for appropriate medical and psychological assistance" and support.