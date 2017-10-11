VA abruptly drops plan to suspend ethics law

WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs has abruptly dropped plans to suspend an ethics law barring employees from receiving benefits from for-profit colleges. The move comes after harsh criticism from government watchdogs, who warned of financial entanglements with the private companies vying for millions in GI Bill tuition.

In a statement to The Associated Press, the VA says it received "constructive comments" and was delaying action.

A day earlier, the department had told AP it would implement the rule next week. The change in position came after the VA was asked about opposition to the plan.

Spokesman Curt Cashour says VA submitted paperwork Wednesday to the Federal Register announcing its reversal.