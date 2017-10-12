3 people fatally shot in southern Ohio, 8-year-old missing

IRONTON, Ohio — Authorities say three people have been fatally shot, a fourth person stabbed and an 8-year-old boy is missing in southeast Ohio.

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to an Elizabeth Township trailer around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday where three adults were found dead. A fourth adult was found stabbed at a nearby residence and was flown to a hospital.

Authorities are searching for 8-year-old Devin Holston.

The Sheriff's Office says they are looking for 23-year-old Aaron Lawson, who ran into woods after crashing a pickup truck during a pursuit by deputies early Thursday.

None of the dead or injured has been identified. The Sheriff's Office says releasing further information would compromise the investigation.