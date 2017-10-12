Baby rhinoceros born at safari park and conservation centre
A
A
Share via Email
CUMBERLAND, Ohio — A safari park and conservation
The Columbus Dispatch reports officials at The Wilds in eastern Ohio say the baby was born Oct. 5 and doesn't have a name yet. They say the baby is healthy and nursing at the
The calf is the second white rhino calf born to mother Anan. Her first calf was a boy named Letterman. He was born in 2014.
The Wilds says the female calf is the 17th white rhino born at the
The species remains classified by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature as near-threatened, even with a population in the wild of about 20,400.
___
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com