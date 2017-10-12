Baby rhinoceros born at safari park and conservation centre

CUMBERLAND, Ohio — A safari park and conservation centre in Ohio says a southern white rhinoceros has given birth to a female calf.

The Columbus Dispatch reports officials at The Wilds in eastern Ohio say the baby was born Oct. 5 and doesn't have a name yet. They say the baby is healthy and nursing at the centre in Cumberland, roughly 80 miles (129 kilometres ) east of Columbus.

The calf is the second white rhino calf born to mother Anan. Her first calf was a boy named Letterman. He was born in 2014.

The Wilds says the female calf is the 17th white rhino born at the centre .

The species remains classified by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature as near-threatened, even with a population in the wild of about 20,400.

