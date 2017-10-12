Berlin probe: Xmas market attacker could have been thwarted

BERLIN — A special investigator appointed by the German state of Berlin says the Tunisian man who carried out last year's deadly truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin could have been detained months earlier.

Anis Amri, a failed asylum-seeker, killed 12 people in the Dec. 19, 2016, attack that was later claimed by the Islamic State group. Public inquiries and German media have since uncovered a series of mistakes by security agencies in tracking a man who authorities believed had posed a public threat.