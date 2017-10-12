Black man beaten in Charlottesville turns self in on warrant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A black man who was beaten at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has turned himself in to police after being charged in the confrontation.

Charlottesville police said in a statement that 20-year-old DeAndre Harris turned himself in Thursday morning and was served a warrant charging him with unlawful wounding.

The statement says Harris was taken before a magistrate and released on an unsecured bond.

Photos and video that were widely shared online showed Harris being beaten by a group of men inside a parking garage. In addition to Harris, three men have been charged in the attack.