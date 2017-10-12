Charlottesville votes to join lawsuit over deadly rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The city of Charlottesville will join a lawsuit that seeks to prevent the heavily armed bands of white nationalists and militia groups that descended on the Virginia city for a violent summer rally from returning.

The City Council held a special meeting Thursday morning, where they voted to join the lawsuit.

Mary McCord of Georgetown Law's Institute for constitutional Advocacy and Protection told the council the lawsuit doesn't seek monetary damages. Instead, she says it seeks a court order prohibiting future "paramilitary" activity.

The lawsuit was being filed later Thursday.