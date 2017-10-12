North Alabama officers cleared in killing of armed suspect

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Police in the Alabama city of Huntsville say an investigation has determined four officers acted within the law in the fatal shooting of an armed suspect.

Authorities say officers confronted 31-year-old Haraesheo Milton Rice on a Huntsville road Sept. 20 as he ran from an area where he was suspected of fatally shooting one person and leaving another wounded. Police spokesman Lt. Stacy Bates said Rice had a gun and officers had no choice but to shoot when he pointed it at them.

Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray said Wednesday the officers' actions were found to be lawful and within departmental policies. Al.com reported the determination was made by a review board of four police captains, assisted by the city attorney's office and others.

The officers have returned to duty.

