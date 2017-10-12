Czech PM candidate to face secret-police trial again
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Slovakia's
The court ruled at the request of Slovakia's Institute of the Nation's Memory, which holds parts of billionaire Andrej Babis' secret-police files. The institute said they contain evidence that Babis was an agent.
Babis denies that, and Slovak courts previously ruled that there was no proof for the allegation.
Babis' ANO movement is a clear
Thursday's verdict returns the case to a regional court in Bratislava.
It could be a further complication for Babis, a former finance minister, after he was recently charged by Czech police with fraud linked to EU subsidies.