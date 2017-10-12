Driver tells troopers that car chase was on his bucket list

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol says a man pulled over in Des Moines after a car pursuit told state troopers that he wanted to be chased because it was on his bucket list.

Des Moines television station KCCI reports that the man refused to halt a little before 7:30 a.m. Thursday when a trooper tried to stop him over a violation on Interstate 80. The 10- to 15-minute chase ended soon after he left the interstate. He was taken into custody.

That's when the 46-year-old Des Moines resident shared his bucket list story with troopers. Court records don't yet show that he's been charged.