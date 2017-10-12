Egypt extends its state of emergency for another 3 months

CAIRO — Egypt has extended its state of emergency for yet another three months, according to a decision from President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.

The president's decision — a re-declaration of the state of emergency — was published in the official gazette on Thursday and was due to go into effect the following day. The new declaration should be approved by parliament within seven days.

Egypt has been under months-long state of emergency, which has already been extended once, following deadly church bombings and attacks on Coptic Christians that have killed more than 100 people and wounded scores since December.