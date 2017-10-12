Ex-first lady registers as independent candidate in Mexico

MEXICO CITY — Mexican former first lady Margarita Zavala says she will try to collect more than 866,000 signatures to run as an independent candidate for president next year.

Zavala is the wife of ex-President Felipe Calderon, who governed from 2006 to 2012. She has formally registered her candidacy and will need to collect the signatures in just over half of Mexico's states by Feb. 12.

Zavala said Thursday that she faces a difficult path but is putting herself "in the hands of the citizens."

The former first lady resigned last week from the conservative National Action Party, calling its leadership anti-democratic.