Experts urge close German-US relations despite Trump

BERLIN — Several prominent German foreign policy experts are urging the incoming German government not to turn away from the United States despite U.S. President Donald Trump's unilateral "America First" stance.

The group of leading experts has published a manifesto in the weekly Die Zeit saying the "success and security of Germany and Europe is based on the system" of a liberal, international order and multilateral institutions, which Trump is fundamentally questioning with his power-based, nationalist politics.