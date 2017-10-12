Former airman sentenced to 5 years in child porn case

WILMINGTON, Del. — A judge has sentenced a former Dover Air Force Base airman who was accused of amassing what prosecutors called a horrific collection of child pornography while using sophisticated computer technology to hide his identity.

A judge on Thursday sentenced 27-year-old Robert Hollingsworth of Byron, Illinois, to five years in prison and ordered him to pay $48,000 in restitution.

Hollingsworth, who was arrested at the base in January, pleaded guilty in June to one count of possession of child pornography of a minor under the age of 12. He faced up to 20 years behind bars.

Authorities say Hollingsworth collected more than 10,000 images and 3,000 videos of children being sexually exploited.