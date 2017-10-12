Former President George W. Bush to be honoured at West Point
WEST POINT, N.Y. — Former President George W. Bush will be
The U.S. Military Academy's Association of Graduates will present the Thayer Award to the 43rd president on Oct. 19.
The award is given to citizens whose service in the national interest reflects the academy's motto of "Duty, Honor, Country." Past recipients include Dwight D. Eisenhower, Bob Hope and Tom Brokaw. Bush's father, former President George H.W. Bush, received the award in 1994.
This will be the first time a father and son have received the Thayer Award.
Last year's recipient was former FBI Director Robert Mueller.
The award is named for Col. Sylvanus Thayer, a revered early leader of the academy.
This story has been corrected to show the former FBI director's last name is Mueller, not Muller.
