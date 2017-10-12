Government presents tearful last witness at NY bombing trial
NEW YORK — The government used a tearful final witness and a closing argument to urge a jury to convict a New Jersey man in last year's New York bombing.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Emil Bove began closings Thursday afternoon in the Manhattan trial of Ahmad Khan Rahimi.
The September 2016 attack in Manhattan's Chelsea
The government says the 29-year-old defendant considered himself "a soldier in a Holy War against Americans."
Rahimi chose not to testify. His lawyers have called the government's evidence flawed and urged jurors to keep an open mind.
