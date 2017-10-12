Government presents tearful last witness at NY bombing trial

NEW YORK — The government used a tearful final witness and a closing argument to urge a jury to convict a New Jersey man in last year's New York bombing.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Emil Bove began closings Thursday afternoon in the Manhattan trial of Ahmad Khan Rahimi.

The September 2016 attack in Manhattan's Chelsea neighbourhood injured 30 people. Prosecutors say it was part of a daylong bombing spree in New York and New Jersey, where a pipe bomb exploded at a charity race in Seaside Park. Only the New York bombing caused injuries.

The government says the 29-year-old defendant considered himself "a soldier in a Holy War against Americans."