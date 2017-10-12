Greek police save 54 migrants squashed into unventilated van

THESSALONIKI, Greece — Police in northern Greece have rescued 54 migrants found squashed into a van, and arrested two Bulgarian alleged members of a smuggling ring paid to carry them through the country.

A police statement says the van was stopped Wednesday on a road in the northeastern Rodopi province.

It said the 52 Syrian and 2 Somali nationals — including 13 minors — were crammed into the 4-by-2.5-meter (13-by-8-foot) back of the van, which lacked ventilation and was locked from the outside.

The two Bulgarians, aged 36 and 38, were charged with illegally transporting migrants and endangering lives.