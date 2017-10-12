Half-smoked Winston Churchill cigar sells for $12,000
A
A
Share via Email
BOSTON — A cigar half-smoked by British Prime Minister Winston Churchill during a 1947 trip to Paris has sold for just over $12,000 during an online auction.
Boston-based RR Auction says the 4-inch (10-
The auction company says Churchill smoked the cigar on May 11, 1947, at Le Bourget Airport. Included in the auction was a photo signed by the prime minister that shows him with the cigar in his hand at the airport.
RR Auction says a British airman, Cpl. William Alan Turner, kept the cigar after his crew flew Churchill and his wife to and from Paris.
The label on the La Corona cigar from Havana, Cuba, includes Churchill's name.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Six million dollar lottery prize in limbo after couple splits
-
Police release photos of suspect who allegedly punched man in head in Halifax
-
'Trying to take advantage:' Halifax police target drivers misusing bus lanes, adding to congestion
-
Young man, woman charged after numerous guns found inside Nova Scotia home