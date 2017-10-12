Hotel-casino cancels gun show after Vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS — A hotel-casino in Reno, Nevada, has
The Rocky Mountain Gun Show had been scheduled to run Friday through Sunday at the Grand Sierra Resort.
Resort officials said in a statement that the Reno stop for the event that tours the western United States has been
Dozens of people were killed and hundreds were injured when Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of The Mandalay Bay hotel-casino on Oct. 1.
