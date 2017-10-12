IMF head Lagarde warns of rising risks to global economy

WASHINGTON — The head of the International Monetary Fund says a number of threats could derail the global economic recovery. That's despite signs that 2017 will be the best year of the decade.

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde is warning that global financial leaders need to beware growing political tensions to increased skepticism about the benefits of globalization.

Lagarde said Thursday it will be important for finance ministers from the IMF's 189-member countries to focus on addressing these threats at a time when the global economy appears to finally be in a sustained recovery following the deep recession caused by the 2008 financial crisis.