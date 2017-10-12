Kelly: N. Korea threat 'manageable'; hopes diplomacy works

WASHINGTON — White House Chief of Staff John Kelly says the North Korean nuclear and missile threat is "manageable" for now but the isolated nation can't be allowed to develop the ability to strike the U.S. homeland.

Although President Donald Trump recently declared his top diplomat was "wasting his time" trying to negotiate with the North, Kelly says he hopes diplomacy works before the nation can develop its weapons capabilities further.

Kelly told reporters that Americans should be concerned about North Korea. It has developed a "pretty good" intercontinental ballistic missile capability. He also says the North is developing a nuclear re-entry vehicle, which is needed for a missile to survive re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere.