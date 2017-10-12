Kenya bans electoral reform demonstrations ahead of poll

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenya's interior minister says police will not allow opposition demonstrations in their strongholds in the country's three biggest cities because of "imminent danger of breach of peace."

Fred Matiangi said Thursday opposition demonstrations are banned in Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa.

Kenya's opposition leaders have urged supporters to hold peaceful demonstrations to pressure the electoral commission to reform its staff and operations before fresh elections are held on Oct. 26.