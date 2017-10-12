Kosovo PM: Army will be created by amending constitution
PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo's prime minister has confirmed that the government will try to transform the nation's security forces into a regular army through
Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj said during a visit to Kosovo Security Force headquarters on Thursday that "we should give the
Haradinaj has been prime minister since September.
President Hashim Thaci bowed to pressure from NATO and the U.S. earlier this year and withdrew legislation aimed at accomplishing the transformation.
The draft law needed only a majority vote in parliament to pass.
Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, which Serbia refuses to recognize.