Lawyers hope to resolve rabbi's legal case over traffic stop
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The attorney for a New York rabbi who drove for 4.5 miles (7.2
Orange County State's Attorney Will Porter says the case fits the criteria for a court diversion program that would allow Fink to avoid conviction and a criminal record.
Police say Fink was driving 83 mph in a 65 mph zone on Aug. 8 and initially refused to stop.
After he finally pulled over, Fink and his family were ordered out of the car at gunpoint.
