Lawyers hope to resolve rabbi's legal case over traffic stop

MONTPELIER, Vt. — The attorney for a New York rabbi who drove for 4.5 miles (7.2 kilometres ) after a Vermont state trooper tried to pull him over for speeding on a remote interstate highway says he's hopeful the case can be resolved without the rabbi having to appear in court.

Defence attorney Robert Appel says Rabbi Berl Fink is facing a relatively minor charge of attempting to elude.

Orange County State's Attorney Will Porter says the case fits the criteria for a court diversion program that would allow Fink to avoid conviction and a criminal record.

Police say Fink was driving 83 mph in a 65 mph zone on Aug. 8 and initially refused to stop.