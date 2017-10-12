Macedonia: Man gets 4 years for April assault in parliament
A
A
Share via Email
SKOPJE, Macedonia — A court in Macedonia has sentenced a 65-year-old man to four years in prison for physically attacking a politician when pro-conservative protesters stormed into the country's parliament.
The court on Thursday convicted Pance Angelov of assaulting Radmila Secerinska, who is now Macedonia's acting
Secerinska was pulled by the hair during the incident, which was videotaped and widely shown on television.
The parliament rampage left 100 people injured, including 10 lawmakers. It occurred during a post-election political crisis in Macedonia that boiled over with the election of a new parliament speaker.
Angelov, who had faced a maximum prison term of 10 years, apologized to the court for the incident.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Six million dollar lottery prize in limbo after couple splits
-
Police release photos of suspect who allegedly punched man in head in Halifax
-
'Trying to take advantage:' Halifax police target drivers misusing bus lanes, adding to congestion
-
Young man, woman charged after numerous guns found inside Nova Scotia home