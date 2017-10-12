Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on Wall Street

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street, a day after setting their latest record highs.

AT&T sank 3 per cent in early trading Thursday after saying it was losing DirecTV subscribers. Cable TV operator Comcast also fell 2.3 per cent .

Banks were broadly higher after JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup both reported higher earnings than analysts were expecting.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 2,550.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 36 points, or 0.2 per cent , 22,836. The Nasdaq composite fell 8 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 6,595.