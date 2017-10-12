Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on Wall Street
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street, a day after setting their latest record highs.
AT&T sank 3
Banks were broadly higher after JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup both reported higher earnings than analysts were expecting.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 36 points, or 0.2
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.33