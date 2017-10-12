Minor injuries reported in Delaware school bus crash
NEW CASTLE, Del. — Seven elementary school students suffered minor injuries in a school bus crash in Delaware.
Police say the crash happened about 8:20 a.m. Thursday in New Castle. The children have been taken to an area hospital. The bus driver also was being treated for minor injuries.
WPVI-TV reported that the bus was carrying Colonial School District students between the ages of 7 and 10 to New Castle Elementary School. No further information was immediately available.