Officials: 2 sold drugs that caused pregnant woman's death

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Investigators say the daughter of a Wisconsin legislator who's worked to stem the opioid epidemic provided the drugs that caused the death of a pregnant woman.

Brown County sheriff's officials said Thursday they are recommending a long list of charges against 28-year-old Cassandra Nygren and her boyfriend, Shawn Gray, including first-degree reckless homicide by delivering drugs. The two could appear in court later Thursday. They've not yet been formally charged.

Chief Deputy Todd Delain said Nygren and Gray provided the fentanyl that killed Jennifer Skeen, who was about six months pregnant. She died near Green Bay in June. The fetus also did not survive.