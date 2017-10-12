Officials: Attack in Egypt's Sinai kills 6 police

EL-ARISH, Egypt — Egyptian officials say an attack on a checkpoint in the northern Sinai Peninsula has killed six police.

Security and hospital officials confirmed the toll from Thursday's attack on the outskirts of the city of el-Arish and said another four people were wounded. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release the information.

Egypt has been battling an insurgency in the northern Sinai that has been led by an Islamic State affiliate since 2014.