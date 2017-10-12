Ohio college's board meets ahead of lawsuit threat

CINCINNATI — University of Cincinnati officials plan a special meeting ahead of a threatened lawsuit by an attorney for associates of white nationalist leader Richard Spencer.

The Ohio school's board of trustees scheduled a Thursday afternoon closed session to discuss "a pending or imminent" court action. A school spokesman says it's not clear whether any decision will be announced immediately.

Attorney Kyle Bristow wrote emails to UC and Ohio State University saying they had until Friday to agree to make campus space available for Spencer to speak.

The Ohio universities are the latest targeted by Spencer since the August white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that led to deadly violence.