Prominent Greek lawyer shot and killed at Athens office

ATHENS, Greece — A prominent Greek lawyer who is the son of a deceased politician has been shot and killed at his office in central Athens.

Police officials said 52-year-old Michalis Zafiropoulos was slain late Thursday. He was the son of late conservative lawmaker and Athens Bar Association head Epaminondas Zafiropoulos, who died in 2006.

Police say anti-terrorism investigators are not currently involved in the case.

The Greek government and its conservative opposition swiftly condemned the slaying.