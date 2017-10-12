Shell to buy electric vehicle charging providers

LONDON — Oil company Shell has signed an agreement to buy electric vehicle charging firm NewMotion. It did not disclose terms.

The company, which will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell, operates more than 30,000 private electric charge points for homes and businesses in the Netherlands, Germany, France and the U.K.

Shell's Vice-President for New Fuels, Matthew Tipper, says Thursday that the deal will give customers "flexibility to charge their electric vehicles at home, work and on the go."