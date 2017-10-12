Somalia's defence minister, army chief resign: Official
MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somali officials say the country's
An official in the prime minister's office says
The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to reporters.
There have been reports of a rivalry between the two outgoing military leaders.
Somalia in recent weeks has seen an increase in attacks by al-Shabab extremists, who have overrun several army positions.
Al-Shabab is the focus of stepped-up U.S. military efforts, including drone strikes.