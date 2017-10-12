Somaliland journalist's 18-month sentence is protested

MOGADISHU, Somalia — A court in Somalia's breakaway northern territory of Somaliland has sentenced a journalist to 18 months in prison on charges of criminal defamation and publishing false news.

Mohamed Aden Dirir was arrested last month following an article for a local news website in which he alleged exam fraud by teachers at private schools in the capital, Hargeisa.

Local journalists say the one-day trial was held without his lawyer. He was sentenced on Sunday. Dirir's family told reporters they would appeal.

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists says Dirir "should never have been prosecuted in the first place" and the trial was carried out in an unjust way.