The Latest: Hurricane Ophelia meandering in the Atlantic

MIAMI — The Latest on tropical weather (all times local):

11 a.m.

Hurricane Ophelia is meandering far out at sea in the eastern Atlantic, southwest of the Azores.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm was located Thursday about 715 miles (1,145 kilometres ) southwest of the Azores. Its top sustained winds were clocked at 90 mph (150 kph) and the storm is moving to the north-northeast at 2 mph (4 kph).

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect, though forecasters say residents of the eastern Azores should keep an eye on the storm.

Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours.

The hurricane centre 's five-day forecast, which can change, has Ophelia heading toward the British Isles by Monday. That's a bit of an unusual track for Atlantic storms.

5 a.m.

Hurricane Ophelia is moving northeastwards far out over the Atlantic Ocean.

The hurricane's maximum sustained winds early Thursday were near 85 mph (140 kph) with some slight strengthening possible over the next day or two.