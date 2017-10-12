The Latest: Hurricane Ophelia meandering in the Atlantic
MIAMI — The Latest on tropical weather (all times local):
11 a.m.
Hurricane Ophelia is meandering far out at sea in the eastern Atlantic, southwest of the Azores.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm was located Thursday about 715 miles (1,145
No coastal watches or warnings are in effect, though forecasters say residents of the eastern Azores should keep an eye on the storm.
Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours.
The hurricane
___
5 a.m.
Hurricane Ophelia is moving northeastwards far out over the Atlantic Ocean.
The hurricane's maximum sustained winds early Thursday were near 85 mph (140 kph) with some slight strengthening possible over the next day or two.
Ophelia is
