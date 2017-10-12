The Latest: Missing-child alert cancelled after Ohio slayings

IRONTON, Ohio — The Latest on searches related to an Ohio triple-slaying and stabbing (all times local):

11 a.m.

Authorities have cancelled the missing-child alert for an 8-year-old boy who was sought following a triple shooting and a stabbing in southern Ohio.

The Lawrence County sheriff's office and the state attorney general's office wouldn't immediately confirm Thursday whether Devin Holston was found safe.

Authorities are searching for 23-year-old Aaron Lawson, whom they call a "person of interest."

The sheriff says deputies spotted Lawson driving around 12:30 a.m., but he ran into woods after a short pursuit in Ironton.

Hours earlier, three adults were found dead at an Elizabeth Township trailer. A fourth adult found stabbed at a nearby residence was flown to a hospital.

They haven't been publicly identified. The sheriff's office says releasing further information would compromise the investigation.

8:25 a.m.

Authorities say three people have been fatally shot, a fourth person stabbed and an 8-year-old boy is missing in southeast Ohio.

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to an Elizabeth Township trailer around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday where three adults were found dead. A fourth adult was found stabbed at a nearby residence and was flown to a hospital.

Authorities are searching for 8-year-old Devin Holston.

The Sheriff's Office says they are looking for 23-year-old Aaron Lawson, who ran into woods after crashing a pickup truck during a pursuit by deputies early Thursday.

None of the dead or injured has been identified. The Sheriff's Office says releasing further information would compromise the investigation.