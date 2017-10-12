The Latest: Trump names pick for Homeland Security post

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump's choice to serve as Homeland Security Secretary (all times local):

3 p.m.

President Donald Trump has introduced his nominee for homeland security secretary. Kirstjen Nielsen was a top White House aide until now and formerly worked at the department.

Trump said Thursday that Nielsen will need "no on the job training" and will be "ready on Day One." She is his choice to replace John Kelly, who is now Trump's chief of staff.

Nielsen is Trump's current deputy chief of staff under Kelly. She also worked for Kelly when he served as secretary of DHS.

The president says first lady Melania Trump especially will miss Neilsen around the White House.

Nielsen previously served as a special assistant to former President George W. Bush.